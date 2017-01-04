Barrett returning to Ohio State for senior season

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amidst three departures from defensive standouts in as many days, Ohio State fans got a hefty dose of good news on the offensive side of the ball Wednesday afternoon.

Their star quarterback is returning to Columbus.

“I’m coming back for my senior year,” J.T. Barrett stated in an Instagram post. “Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings.”

Barrett threw for 24 touchdowns against 7 interceptions and ran for 9 scores in his junior season, leading the Buckeyes to an 11-2 record and a spot in the Fiesta Bowl. He shared the Big Ten MVP award with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and was named Big Ten Quarterback of the Year for the second time in his career.

The 21-year-old Texas boasts a 26-4 record as a starting quarterback at Ohio State and is responsible for a school-record 100 career touchdowns and 69 passing touchdowns.

Barrett will take to the field Aug. 31 at Indiana with a new quarterbacks coach and a presumed new offensive coordinator. Former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Ryan Day has officially been hired to replace Tim Beck in the same capacity, and the Buckeyes are reportedly hiring former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson as offensive coordinator.