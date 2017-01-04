Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel completes transfer to Tianjin

BEIJING (AP) — Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel has become the latest Europe-based player to move to the Chinese Super League.

Zenit St. Petersburg says Witsel will sign a five-year deal to play for Tianjin Quanjian.

Italian media quoted Witsel this week saying that he had turned down a chance to join Juventus after receiving “a crucial offer for my family that I couldn’t turn down” from Tianjin, a club recently promoted to China’s top league.

The cash-rich Super League has spent enormous sums luring stars to China. Recent transfers include Argentine striker Carlos Tevez and Brazilian midfielder Oscar.