Browns sign linebacker Jamie Collins to 4-year contract

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Jamie Collins to a four-year contract.

Financial terms were not immediately known.

A former Pro Bowler, Collins made a major impression during the eight games he started after arriving via trade from New England in October. Collins recorded 69 tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble while playing every defensive snap.

The Browns are convinced he can be a cornerstone for their defense and made signing Collins a priority before he was eligible for free agency in March.

The 27-year-old was originally selected in the second round by the Patriots in 2013.

Last month, Collins said he enjoyed his time with the Browns and is confident the team “is close” despite going 1-15 last season.

The Browns can augment their defense in free agency and they have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft and four selections in the top 50.

