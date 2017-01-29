Buckeye Lake Winery hosted annual “Polar Plunge”

Locals braved the cold earlier today at Buckeye Lake.

Buckeye Lake Winery hosted their annual “polar plunge” this afternoon. Hundreds gathered to partake and watch participants take the steps off the dock into the bitter cold water. Owner Tracy Higginbotham was the first to take the plunge.

“Oh it was uh shocking, exhilarating all at the same time. I mean it just takes your breath away and it uh its uh a struggle. I mean it’s a struggle to get in or to do it and then to get out.”

Tracy noted that this year marks the fourth “Winterfest” that started roughly three and a half years ago. He is thrilled by the support the community has shown year after year.

“You know those winter doldrums; and we wanted to have fun, and I came up with this idea then uh it was so successful beyond, you know everyone wants to get out, they’re tired of winter and uh it’s for a really good cause.”

Proceeds from the “Winterfest” are donated to the Buckeye Lake Library.