Buckeyes lose third defensive player to NFL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan announced his plan to enter the NFL Draft today, becoming the third Buckeye defensive player to do so in as many days.

“Everyone around me molded me to become who I am today, that is why it was a difficult decision but I have chosen to forego my senior season and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft,” McMillan stated in a Twitter post. “Thank you for the incredible experience, I wish we could have got the job done for you Buckeyenation.”

The two-time first-team All-Big Ten performer led the Bucks in tackles each of the past two seasons with 119 in 2015 and 102 in 2016. In 39 career games in Scarlet and Gray, the Georgia native registered six sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.

McMillan is the fifth-best inside linebacker in the 2017 draft class, according to WalterFootball.com, and is projected to hear his name called in the early rounds.

Ohio State safety Malik Hooker and cornerback Gareon Conley preceded McMillan in declaring for the draft on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Hooker is a projected top-10 pick while Conley is expected to be selected in the first three rounds.

