Child playing with lighter reportedly causes Germantown fire

GERMANTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio woman and her two children have been displaced after a fire severely damaged their home in Germantown.

Fire and rescue crews were dispatched to a residence on South Walnut Street after the blaze was first reported just before 3 p.m. Monday. Flames were jutting from two sides of the two-story structure when firefighters arrived to the scene.

Chief Dan Alldred says everyone inside the home was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

The Dayton Daily News reports that investigators believe a 4-year-old child playing with a lighter was the cause of the fire.

Alldred says the blaze originated in the home’s kitchen. The state fire marshal’s office is continuing to investigate.