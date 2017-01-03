Cincinnati high school coach accused of cash register thefts

CINCINNATI (AP) — An assistant high school basketball coach from Cincinnati has been removed from his position after being charged with stealing cash registers from several local businesses.

Forty-one-year-old Timothy Cottingham was arraigned Monday on four counts of robbery and drug charges for the thefts police say he committed over a three-day period beginning Dec. 30. He didn’t enter a plea.

Police say Cottingham stole cash registers from a Subway restaurant on Dec. 30, a pizzeria on Dec. 31 and a gas station convenience store on Jan. 1.

A Cincinnati Public Schools spokeswoman says Cottingham has been dismissed as assistant men’s varsity basketball coach at Withrow High School pending an investigation.

Cottingham’s lawyer argued that his client was having “some type of a mental health issue at the time of the offenses.”