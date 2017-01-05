Cleveland Clinic doctors perform revolutionary brain surgery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic have performed what is believed to be the nation’s first deep brain stimulation surgery in an effort to better assist the recovery of stroke patients.

The six-hour procedure was conducted on Dec. 19 as part of a clinical trial examining whether the surgery has the potential to improve movement in patients recovering from a stroke.

Electrodes connected to a pacemaker device were implanted in a part of the patient’s brain known as the cerebellum. The device produces small electric pulses that research has shown can help people recover control of their motor skills.

Dr. Andre Machado, leader of the surgery team and chairman of the clinic’s Neurological Institute, called the surgery an opportunity to allow patients to rehabilitate and regain function, therefore gaining their independence.