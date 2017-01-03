Cleveland says police plan should be accepted

CLEVELAND (AP) — City officials say their plan for police equipment and resources meets the terms of an agreement to reform the Cleveland police department and should be approved.

The independent monitor overseeing the agreement said in a recent federal court filing that the city needs a detailed plan on how it will invest in equipment like cruisers and in-car computers to modernize a department that lags behind other cities.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2hUpuN9 ) the city has filed a response to monitor Matthew Barge’s contention that its proposal is vague. The city says its plan is “a dynamic document” that allows for time to negotiate contracts, appropriate funds and troubleshoot issues that could arise.

Barge and the city have a Jan. 6 conference scheduled with U.S. District Judge Solomon Oliver Jr.