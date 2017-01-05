Columbus police investigating city’s first homicide of 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Columbus are investigating the capital city’s first homicide of 2017 after an Ohio State University student was gunned down not far from campus.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Northwood Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Thursday following reports that a man was shot.

Inside the home police found 20-year-old Tarek Underiner unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say investigators discovered no signs of forced entry at the residence. The victim’s two roommates were questioned but neither is considered a suspect at this time.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was random. An investigation is ongoing.