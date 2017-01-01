Concussions on the brain: Pushing for more research on women

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman is pushing for better research, care and support for women and girls who suffer concussions and other brain injuries.

Katherine Snedaker, of Norwalk, formed the nonprofit advocacy group PINK Concussions in 2013, in response to a lack of information and research on concussions affecting females. She has suffered 20 concussions herself, and her son suffered several concussions as a sixth-grader.

Some studies show females suffer more concussions than males when playing similar sports. Doctors agree that more research is needed into what might cause the apparent gender differences, and to tell whether women experience more severe symptoms or take longer to recover.

Snedaker and some experts are optimistic about an ongoing NCAA and Defense Department study of concussions involving more than 25,000 college student-athletes around the country.