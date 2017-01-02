Cops: Man sucker punched, stabbed in neck during $40 robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man was sucker punched, kicked and stabbed in the neck during a robbery in the first minutes of 2017.

WHIO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2io5dT5 ) police say three males approached the man early Sunday in Dayton and asked to use his cellphone.

They say one of the assailants punched the 51-year-old Trotwood man when he handed over his phone, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police say he was then stabbed with a box cutter and repeatedly kicked. They say the attackers also stole $40.

WHIO-TV says the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to live.

