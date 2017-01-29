Curry out, but Warriors hold off Blazers 113-111

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Stephen Curry’s absence to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111 on Sunday night.

Curry didn’t play because of the stomach flu, missing his first game of the season. Klay Thompson added 27 points for the Warriors, who have won 10 of their last 11 games.

CJ McCollum had 25 points for Portland, which had won its last three games. Golden State swept all four games against the Blazers this season.

The Blazers trailed by 10 points to start the fourth quarter, but McCollum’s 3-pointer pulled the Blazers to 90-89 with 8:22 left. Al-Farouq Aminu’s driving layup tied it at 93, but Portland couldn’t manage to get in front.