Deal signed for Veterans Affairs’ national archive in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials say the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ plan to put its national archives in Dayton was firmed up ahead of the new administration taking over in Washington.

An agreement on the project was signed Thursday by officials involved, and outgoing VA Secretary Robert McDonald officially designated the Dayton VA Medical Center as a national archive before leaving that role.

The archive is slated to serve as an education center for the public and contain records, memorabilia, artwork and other artifacts.

The Dayton Daily News reports a mix of public and private funding are expected to pay for the estimated $20 million cost. Dayton VA Director Glenn Costie tells the newspaper that the VA has committed roughly $5 million.

The project involving two building renovations is expected to take years.