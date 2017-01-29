Denison’s Holmes reflects on NCAA record

GRANVILLE, Ohio – If you look throughout the NCAA DIII women’s basketball record book, it’s hard to not find Denison senior Jordan Holmes’ name.

The Pittsburgh native entered Wednesday’s game with Kenyon just three rebounds shy of the all time DIII rebounding record. It didn’t take her very long to break that record. Holmes got her third rebound with 7:26 to play in the second quarter to move past Ronda Jo Miller’s all time mark of 1,545.

Holmes, who also holds the DIII career blocked shots record (a record she said she valued more than the rebounding record), has averaged 15.5 rebounds per game over her four-year career at Denison. The Big Red senior now has her eyes on the NCAA women’s basketball record, regardless of division. Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris holds that rebounding record with 2,034 career rebounds. Holmes still has five regular season games to play and the post season to try to get closer that the all time record.