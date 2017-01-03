Draymond Green triple-double leads Golden State past Denver

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Draymond Green’s putback with 28.9 seconds left gave him the final rebound for his second triple-double of the season, and he finished with 15 points, 13 assists and 10 boards to lead the balanced Golden State Warriors past the Denver Nuggets 127-119 on Monday night.

Klay Thompson had 25 points to lead six Warriors in double figures, while Stephen Curry scored 22 points in Golden State’s eighth straight home victory.

Kevin Durant scored 21 points, Zaza Pachulia reached double digits for the third time with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Ian Clark came off the bench to score 12 points.

The Warriors reached 30 assists for the third straight game and NBA-best 24th time total.

Wilson Chandler and Nikola Jokic scored 21 points apiece to lead Denver, which matched the star-studded Warriors for most of the first half. Golden State shot 56.3 percent and the Nuggets 54.2.