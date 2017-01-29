Dresden Library reopens after renovations

DRESDEN, Ohio – The Dresden branch of the Muskingum County Library System is back open after renovations, and residents are happy to see the changes.

The Dresden branch is the busiest branch of the regional libraries and it reopened Friday after being closed for over a month. The branch added new furniture, more computers, and rearranged their inventory to make the library feel more open. Dresden resident Breanna Hackley said that she loves the new changes.

“I like the books here. Me and my friend come here basically every day because it really nice. There’s a lot more room now. And they treat us very well here,” said Hackley.

The Dresden branch will be open Monday from noon till 8 p.m. for anyone interested in seeing the renovations.