Ex-death row inmate in Ohio wants new trial amid new doubts

BUCYRUS, Ohio (AP) — A one-time death row inmate in Ohio whose sentence was commuted to life in prison is asking for a new trial based on concerns that have surfaced around a former state crime lab worker.

Attorneys for Kevin Keith are questioning whether the state forensic expert provided unreliable testimony against him at his 1994 trial.

The forensic expert who worked then for Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation has denied manipulating evidence.

But the state public defender and others have formed a task force to review cases involving the longtime forensic scientist whose credibility has been questioned.

The review and concerns that been raised led Keith’s attorney to ask for a new trial in new trial in Crawford County.

Keith was convicted of killing three people in Bucyrus in 1994.