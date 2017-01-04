Fatal overdoses in Summit County reached record high in 2016

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Officials have estimated that the number of people to die of drug overdoses in Summit County reached a record high in 2016.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2j2ZI9q ) that although the final tally won’t be determined until at least the spring, Chief Investigator Gary Guenther is anticipating between 225 and 250 deaths once tests are completed and all are confirmed.

If Guenther’s estimate is accurate, Summit County experienced at least an 11 percent increase in fatal overdoses last year compared to 2015.

Some have blamed the rise on the introduction of carfentanil to the local drug market. The drug, legally used as a sedative for large animals, first surfaced in Akron in July.

Opioid abusers chase carfentanil’s intense high despite the drug being very lethal to humans.

