Fire officials trying to determine cause of Ohio church fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that extensively damaged a church in southwestern Ohio.

Fire officials say the blaze at Tytus Avenue First Church of God in Middletown that started around 2:30 a.m. Sunday damaged a large portion of the church, including its day care center. No injuries were reported.

Middletown fire Capt. Jeff Spaulding says the extensive damage and the amount of debris have hindered the department’s investigation.

The church’s pastor says there is not an official estimate yet of how much it will cost to repair the church.

Pastor Damon Curtis says the congregation will hold services at another church in Middletown for now.