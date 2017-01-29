Former Dartmouth runner Zablocki wins Miami Marathon

MIAMI (AP) — Former Dartmouth runner Christopher Zablocki of Essex, Connecticut won the damp, chilly Miami Marathon on Sunday with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, 15 seconds.

Runner-up Hillary Too of Kenya finished second in 2:19:42. Two-time Miami Marathon winner Luis Carlos Rivero Gonzalez of Guatemala was third in 2:20:01.

Marta Ayala of Ethiopia won the women’s title in 2:40:51, seven minutes ahead of runner-up Ashley Paulson of Orem, Utah.

About 23,000 runners participated in the marathon and half marathon in rain on the coldest day of the winter in Miami, with high temperatures in the 50s.