Former MATC President Dies

A former President of Muskingum Area Technical College/Zane State has died. Lynn Willett passed away Wednesday after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. Willett served as the 4th president of the college for 18 years from 1986 until 2004. The Snouffer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Mass of Christian Burial will take place this Friday at 10:30 A.M. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Mattingly Settlement in Nashport. Burial will follow in Mattingly Settlement Cemetery. Willett was 75 years old.