Friday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington 65, Harry S. Truman 47
Abington Heights 60, Wallenpaupack 20
Albert Gallatin 64, West Mifflin 42
Aliquippa 58, Mohawk 45
Allderdice 66, Brashear 25
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 73, Forest Area 43
Allentown Allen 56, Stroudsburg 50
Allentown Central Catholic 46, Bethlehem Catholic 43
Archbishop Ryan 57, Lansdale Catholic 46
Athens 59, Wyalusing Valley 45
Avella 84, Mapletown 24
Baldwin 72, Peters Township 59
Beaver Area 67, Hopewell 38
Beaver Falls 66, Ambridge 60
Belle Vernon 68, Waynesburg Central 48
Bellefonte 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 42
Berks Catholic 64, Conrad Weiser 33
Berks Christian 50, Conestoga Christian 46
Bethlehem Freedom 76, Nazareth Area 55
Biglerville 66, York County Tech 58
Bishop Canevin 72, Neshannock 52
Bishop McCort 86, Cambria Heights 43
Bishop Shanahan 64, Unionville 42
Blue Mountain 67, Tamaqua 58
Brentwood 77, Freedom 67
Bristol 33, Morrisville 26
Brockway 75, Curwensville 53
Brookville 44, St. Marys 42
Brownsville 55, South Side 44
Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 31
Burrell 55, South Allegheny 31
Cambridge Springs 61, Youngsville 31
Cameron County 43, Galeton 39
Canton 45, North Penn/Liberty 31
Carbondale 56, Riverside 31
Carlisle 73, Central Dauphin East 61
Carlynton 55, Avonworth 54
Carrick 53, Westinghouse 46
Catasauqua 57, Salisbury 56
Central Bucks South 71, Girard College 60
Central Bucks West 53, Pennridge 48
Central York 61, New Oxford 44
Chambersburg 59, Central Dauphin 54, OT
Charleroi 54, Bethlehem Center 49
Chartiers-Houston 60, California 48
Cheltenham 62, Wissahickon 42
Church Farm School 43, Lower Moreland 39
Clarion-Limestone 83, Redbank Valley 62
Claysburg-Kimmel 68, Juniata Valley 67
Clearfield 79, Tyrone 45
Cochranton 58, Eisenhower 51
Cornell 70, Union Area 63
Coudersport 79, Otto-Eldred 44
Crestwood 43, Nanticoke Area 29
Dallastown Area 72, South Western 58
Danville 62, Southern Columbia 53
Deer Lakes 76, Mount Pleasant 31
Delaware Valley 63, Western Wayne 41
Delco Christian 53, Calvary Christian 32
Dover 72, York Suburban 69
East Stroudsburg South 51, Whitehall 39
Eden Christian 71, Trinity Christian 44
ELCO 60, Annville-Cleona 48
Elizabeth Forward 70, McGuffey 44
Elizabethtown 64, Solanco 60
Elk County Catholic 56, Johnsonburg 38
Elk Lake 65, Lackawanna Trail 47
Elwood City Riverside 60, Ellwood City 48
Emmaus 56, Easton 53
Ephrata 59, Donegal 41
Erie Strong Vincent 69, Corry 49
Fairview 40, Erie First Christian Academy 39
Faith Christian Academy 38, Jenkintown 28
Farrell 75, Hickory 48
Father Judge 56, Bonner-Prendergast 46
Fels 61, Roxborough 43
Ferndale 72, Conemaugh Township 46
Fleetwood 66, Hamburg 49
Fort Cherry 68, Bentworth 48
Fox Chapel 65, Penn Hills 57
Frederick Christian Academy, Md. 81, Red Lion Christian 38
Freeport 61, Indiana 58
Friends Central 48, Abington Friends 44
Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 50
George Jr. Republic 71, Slippery Rock 63
Germantown Academy 82, Springside Chestnut Hill 46
Gettysburg 30, Eastern York 29
Girard 53, Conneaut, Ohio 19
Governor Mifflin 59, Exeter 42
Greater Johnstown 44, Central Cambria 42
Greater Latrobe 65, Norwin 46
Greencastle Antrim 73, Big Spring 47
Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Serra Catholic 41
Greenville 51, Sharpsville 22
Greenwood 50, Newport 46
Grove City 55, Sharon 43
Halifax 55, Millersburg 47
Hanover 73, Fairfield 54
Harbor Creek 64, General McLane 53
Harrisburg 83, Mifflin County 40
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71, Hershey 56
Harriton 69, Penncrest 63
Hazleton Area 70, Berwick 32
Hempfield 90, Warwick 85, 5OT
Hempfield Area 59, Woodland Hills 52
Highlands 61, Armstrong 44
Hollidaysburg 56, Central Mountain 49
Holy Redeemer 59, Northwest Area 44
Honesdale 38, North Pocono 36
Huntingdon 77, Bald Eagle Area 63
Imani Christian Academy 102, Winchester Thurston 71
Imhotep Charter 80, Windermere Prep, Fla. 54
Iroquois 53, Saegertown 36
James Buchanan 57, Boiling Springs 40
Jamestown 55, Commodore Perry 46
Jeannette 61, Springdale 39
Kane Area 63, Sheffield 44
Karns City 54, Cranberry 24
Keystone 52, Clarion 45
Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40
Knoch 83, Montour 71
Kutztown 57, Oley Valley 41
Lancaster Country Day 67, East Juniata 63
Lancaster Mennonite 78, Lancaster Catholic 32
LaSalle 61, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 30
Laurel Highlands 64, Trinity 55
Lebanon 61, Penn Manor 39
Lewisburg 51, Shamokin 36
Littlestown 51, Bermudian Springs 39
Lourdes Regional 51, Tri-Valley 36
Lower Dauphin 59, Cedar Cliff 42
Lower Merion 58, Conestoga 56
Malvern Prep 62, Penn Charter 59
Manheim Central 58, Cocalico 46
Manheim Township 61, Cedar Crest 57
Maplewood 83, Union City 52
Marian Catholic 73, Pottsville Nativity 57
Marple Newtown 45, Radnor 32
Mars 96, West Allegheny 65
McConnellsburg 76, Fannett-Metal 50
McKeesport 47, Thomas Jefferson 43
Meadville 74, Erie Central Tech 52
Mechanicsburg 52, Susquehanna Township 44
Mercyhurst Prep 56, Seneca 44
Meyersdale 66, Salisbury-Elk Lick 48
Middletown 82, Camp Hill 62
Milton Hershey 81, East Pennsboro 51
Monessen 83, West Greene 46
Moniteau 55, Venango 29
Moon 47, Hampton 46
Mount Calvary 49, West Shore 28
Mount Lebanon 82, Bethel Park 47
Mount Union 42, Moshannon Valley 40
New Brighton 92, Lincoln Park Charter 55
New Castle 53, Blackhawk 46
Norristown 43, Methacton 40
North Clarion 66, Union 56
North Hills 60, Seneca Valley 52
North Penn 55, Souderton 48
North Penn-Mansfield 64, Troy 54
North Schuylkill 39, Minersville 25
North Star 61, Blacklick 43
Northampton 53, Bethlehem Liberty 45
Northern Lebanon 64, Pequea Valley 57
Northumberland Christian 63, Columbia County Christian 42
Northwestern 50, North East 22
Northwestern Lehigh 53, Palmerton 42
Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Pen Argyl 47
Oil City 56, Franklin 53
Old Forge 56, Lakeland 37
Oswayo 42, Smethport 21
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 66, Northgate 24
Owen J Roberts 61, Boyertown 57
Palmyra 56, Red Land 45
Palumbo 69, Bodine 45
Parkland 85, Pocono Mountain East 54
Penns Valley 51, Central Martinsburg 40
Philadelphia Academy Charter 72, Philadelphia Science Leadership 51
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 66, Archbishop Carroll 63
Pine-Richland 64, Butler 59
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 78, Shaler 60
Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, Seton-LaSalle 35
Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 46
Plumstead Christian 56, Phil-Montgomery Christian 28
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Hatboro-Horsham 45
Pocono Mountain West 84, Allentown Dieruff 46
Port Allegany 70, Northern Potter 42
Pottsgrove 66, Upper Perkiomen 54
Pottstown 72, Phoenixville 53
Pottsville 56, Lehighton 35
Propel Andrew Street 42, Pittsburgh Holy Family 35
Punxsutawney 75, Dubois 51
Purchase Line 50, Marion Center 35
Quaker Valley 69, Central Valley 58
Reading 110, Daniel Boone 18
Reynolds 58, West Middlesex 57
Richland 61, Forest Hills 40
Ridgway 41, Dubois Central Catholic 24
Ridley 49, Haverford 42
Riverview 62, Derry 47
Rockwood 71, Turkeyfoot Valley 59
Rocky Grove 67, Lakeview 44
Salem Christian 52, West Chester Christian 41
Sayre Area 44, Northeast Bradford 41
Schuylkill Valley 76, Brandywine Heights 43
Scranton 63, Valley View 51
Scranton Prep 69, West Scranton 36
Sewickley Academy 68, Laurel 63
Shady Side Academy 83, Apollo-Ridge 42
Shenandoah Valley 64, Mahanoy Area 54
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 71, Shalom Christian 51
Shenango 69, Sto-Rox 59
Shipley 72, Germantown Friends 50
Somerset 70, Penn Cambria 58
South Fayette 74, South Park 34
Southern Lehigh 53, Northern Lehigh 34
Spring Grove 77, Northeastern 67
Spring-Ford 65, Perkiomen Valley 43
St. Joseph’s Prep 72, Cardinal O’Hara 43
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 74, Penn Wood 70
State College 59, Cumberland Valley 54
Steel Valley 55, East Allegheny 41
Summit Academy 72, Leechburg 66
Sunbury Christian 59, Juniata Mennonite 26
Susquehannock 51, Kennard-Dale 37
The Hill School 75, Kiski School 62
Tulpehocken 57, Antietam 41
Tunkhannock 67, Pittston Area 56
Tussey Mountain 67, Northern Bedford 63
Twin Valley 51, Wyomissing 49
Uniontown 86, Keystone Oaks 68
Upper Darby 68, Garnet Valley 67
Upper Dublin 62, Springfield Montco 41
Upper Merion 50, Pope John Paul II 40
Upper Moreland 62, Quakertown 44
Upper St. Clair 57, Connellsville 54
Valley 66, Yough 26
Valley Forge Baptist 61, Lehigh Valley Christian 28
Veritas Academy 50, High Point 48
Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 65
Warren 54, Fort Leboeuf 50
Washington 65, Southmoreland 55
Waynesboro 46, Shippensburg 43
Wellsboro 67, Towanda 28
West Branch 58, Glendale 46
West Lawn Wilson 57, Muhlenberg 37
Westmont Hilltop 88, Bishop Carroll 80, OT
Wilkes-Barre GAR 64, Wyoming Valley West 61
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 70, Dallas 59
Williamsburg 71, Bellwood-Antis 67, OT
Williamson 50, Cowanesque Valley 43
Wilmington 66, Mercer 39
Wyoming Area 51, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 30
Wyoming Seminary 57, Lake-Lehman 46
York 66, Red Lion 57
York Catholic 75, Delone 40
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Jefferson-Morgan vs. Frazier, ppd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington 80, Harry S. Truman 36
Abington Friends 47, Friends Central 35
Allderdice 66, Brashear 58
Allentown Allen 61, Stroudsburg 48
Altoona 38, Hollidaysburg 30
Archbishop Wood 42, Archbishop Carroll 33
Bellefonte 47, Philipsburg-Osceola 30
Berlin-Brothersvalley 55, Chestnut Ridge 40
Bethlehem Catholic 48, Allentown Central Catholic 26
Bishop Carroll 62, Westmont Hilltop 41
Blacklick 53, Johnstown Christian 30
Blairsville 35, Ligonier Valley 33
Boyertown 40, Owen J Roberts 34
Brockway 40, Curwensville 31
Camp Hill 56, Middletown 49
Cardinal O’Hara 57, Bonner-Prendergast 38
Cedar Crest 59, Manheim Township 41
Central Bucks East 55, William Tennent 33
Central Bucks West 48, Pennridge 29
Central Dauphin 62, Chambersburg 24
Central Dauphin East 47, Carlisle 35
Central Martinsburg 49, Penns Valley 34
Central York 68, New Oxford 43
Claysburg-Kimmel 61, West Branch 26
Cocalico 55, Manheim Central 26
Columbia-Montour 32, Bucktail 28
Conestoga 44, Lower Merion 23
Cumberland Valley 51, State College 44
Dallastown Area 55, South Western 42
Dover 43, York Suburban 37
Dunmore 58, Mid Valley 34
East Pennsboro 47, Milton Hershey 44
Eastern York 55, Gettysburg 42
Easton 79, Emmaus 38
ELCO 49, Annville-Cleona 43
Elizabethtown 39, Penn Manor 36
Erie McDowell 49, Fort Leboeuf 36
Franklin Towne Charter 43, Engineering And Science 39
Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 34
Germantown Academy 55, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 35
Gratz 53, Overbrook 46
Greencastle Antrim 55, Big Spring 28
Gwynedd Mercy 47, Villa Maria Academy 37
Halifax 49, Harrisburg Christian 31
Hanover 43, Fairfield 15
Harmony 55, Northern Cambria 45
Harrisburg 58, Mifflin County 47
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Hershey 41
Homer-Center 60, Cambria Heights 48
Hughesville 47, South Williamsport 23
Huntingdon 64, Bald Eagle Area 20
Johnsonburg 40, Elk County Catholic 39
Kane Area 61, Sheffield 15
Karns City 41, Cranberry 31
Keystone 58, Clarion 39
Kutztown 56, Brandywine Heights 48
Lancaster Catholic 54, Columbia 39
Lancaster Country Day 41, East Juniata 34
Lancaster McCaskey 50, Conestoga Valley 48
Lebanon Catholic 57, Lancaster Mennonite 43
Littlestown 60, Bermudian Springs 36
Lower Dauphin 39, Cedar Cliff 24
Mars 50, Plum 43
Martin Luther King 44, Franklin Learning Center 37
Mastbaum 60, Edison 14
Mechanicsburg 44, Susquehanna Township 42
Methacton 70, Norristown 21
Montrose 41, Lackawanna Trail 38
Morrisville 54, Calvary Christian 32
Mount Calvary 57, West Shore 38
Muncy 36, Montgomery 18
Nazareth Area 59, Bethlehem Freedom 44
Newport 53, Midd-West 42
North Clarion 44, Union 24
North Hills 53, Penn-Trafford 43
North Penn 44, Souderton 33
Northampton 64, Bethlehem Liberty 30
Northern Lebanon 62, Pequea Valley 41
Northwestern 49, Maplewood 40
Northwestern Lehigh 50, Palmerton 26
Norwin 61, Greater Latrobe 41
Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Pen Argyl 14
Nueva Esperanza 35, Fels 29
Olney Charter 70, Elverson 14
Palmyra 43, Red Land 34
Palumbo 78, Audenried 41
Parkland 61, Pocono Mountain East 39
Parkway Center City 48, Abraham Lincoln 26
Parkway West 39, Delaware Valley 37
Paul Robeson 70, String Theory Schools 34
Penn Cambria 63, Somerset 56
Penn Hills 59, Fox Chapel 42
Penns Manor 63, Marion Center 41
Pennsbury 37, Council Rock South 31
Philadelphia Academy Charter 58, Freire Charter 22
Philadelphia George Washington 56, Parkway Northwest 19
Philadelphia Girls 41, South Philadelphia 23
Philadelphia Northeast 54, High School of the Future 35
Phoenixville 36, Pottstown 35
Pittsburgh Obama 77, Perry Traditional Academy 20
Pleasant Valley 27, East Stroudsburg North 26
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 71, Hatboro-Horsham 31
Pocono Mountain West 53, Allentown Dieruff 40
Pottsgrove 52, Upper Perkiomen 6
Quakertown 43, Upper Moreland 27
Radnor 57, Marple Newtown 39
Randolph 33, Kensington 24
Red Lion 67, York 36
Red Lion Christian 35, Frederick Christian Academy, Md. 29
Redbank Valley 67, Clarion-Limestone 22
Ridgway 50, Dubois Central Catholic 45
Ridley 49, Haverford 41
Sacred Heart 51, Bristol 32
Salisbury 53, Catasauqua 23
Sankofa Freedom 44, Rush 26
Scranton Holy Cross 56, Blue Ridge 33
Shaler 40, Butler 31
Shipley 40, Germantown Friends 26
Solanco 66, Lebanon 34
Solebury 38, Calvary Christian, N.J. 35
South Allegheny 41, Clairton 18
Southern Huntingdon 58, Everett 56
Southern Lehigh 53, Northern Lehigh 34
Spring-Ford 65, Perkiomen Valley 43
Springfield Delco 33, Strath Haven 20
Springside Chestnut Hill 52, Agnes Irwin 39
St. Basil 58, Cristo Rey 10
St. Hubert’s 63, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 43
Strawberry Mansion 50, Swenson 7
Sullivan County 44, Millville 35
Sunbury Christian 62, Juniata Mennonite 19
Susquehannock 58, Kennard-Dale 29
Susquenita 62, Millersburg 47
Tyrone 71, Clearfield 48
Upper Dublin 56, Springfield Montco 21
Upper Merion 44, Pope John Paul II 39
Valley Forge Baptist 29, Lehigh Valley Christian 21
Villa Maria 54, Fairview 14
Vincentian Academy 64, Sto-Rox 50
Wallenpaupack 42, Honesdale 40
Walnut Street Christian 24, New Covenant 11
Warrior Run 52, Bloomsburg 18
Warwick 51, Hempfield 46
Waynesboro 59, Shippensburg 45
West Allegheny 69, Forest Area 20
West Perry 44, Camp Hill Trinity 36
West Philadelphia 26, Masterman 24
West Shamokin 65, Purchase Line 33
West York 57, Northeastern 36
Westinghouse 51, Carrick 45
Whitehall 52, East Stroudsburg South 22
Windber 74, Ferndale 26
York Catholic 47, Delone 46
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
United vs. Saltsburg, ppd.< to Jan 31.
Lakeland vs. Western Wayne, ppd.< to Feb 10.