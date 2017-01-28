Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on January 28, 2017 at 4:00 am
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington 65, Harry S. Truman 47

Abington Heights 60, Wallenpaupack 20

Albert Gallatin 64, West Mifflin 42

Aliquippa 58, Mohawk 45

Allderdice 66, Brashear 25

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 73, Forest Area 43

Allentown Allen 56, Stroudsburg 50

Allentown Central Catholic 46, Bethlehem Catholic 43

Archbishop Ryan 57, Lansdale Catholic 46

Athens 59, Wyalusing Valley 45

Avella 84, Mapletown 24

Baldwin 72, Peters Township 59

Beaver Area 67, Hopewell 38

Beaver Falls 66, Ambridge 60

Belle Vernon 68, Waynesburg Central 48

Bellefonte 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 42

Berks Catholic 64, Conrad Weiser 33

Berks Christian 50, Conestoga Christian 46

Bethlehem Freedom 76, Nazareth Area 55

Biglerville 66, York County Tech 58

Bishop Canevin 72, Neshannock 52

Bishop McCort 86, Cambria Heights 43

Bishop Shanahan 64, Unionville 42

Blue Mountain 67, Tamaqua 58

Brentwood 77, Freedom 67

Bristol 33, Morrisville 26

Brockway 75, Curwensville 53

Brookville 44, St. Marys 42

Brownsville 55, South Side 44

Burgettstown 60, Carmichaels 31

Burrell 55, South Allegheny 31

Cambridge Springs 61, Youngsville 31

Cameron County 43, Galeton 39

Canton 45, North Penn/Liberty 31

Carbondale 56, Riverside 31

Carlisle 73, Central Dauphin East 61

Carlynton 55, Avonworth 54

Carrick 53, Westinghouse 46

Catasauqua 57, Salisbury 56

Central Bucks South 71, Girard College 60

Central Bucks West 53, Pennridge 48

Central York 61, New Oxford 44

Chambersburg 59, Central Dauphin 54, OT

Charleroi 54, Bethlehem Center 49

Chartiers-Houston 60, California 48

Cheltenham 62, Wissahickon 42

Church Farm School 43, Lower Moreland 39

Clarion-Limestone 83, Redbank Valley 62

Claysburg-Kimmel 68, Juniata Valley 67

Clearfield 79, Tyrone 45

Cochranton 58, Eisenhower 51

Cornell 70, Union Area 63

Coudersport 79, Otto-Eldred 44

Crestwood 43, Nanticoke Area 29

Dallastown Area 72, South Western 58

Danville 62, Southern Columbia 53

Deer Lakes 76, Mount Pleasant 31

Delaware Valley 63, Western Wayne 41

Delco Christian 53, Calvary Christian 32

Dover 72, York Suburban 69

East Stroudsburg South 51, Whitehall 39

Eden Christian 71, Trinity Christian 44

ELCO 60, Annville-Cleona 48

Elizabeth Forward 70, McGuffey 44

Elizabethtown 64, Solanco 60

Elk County Catholic 56, Johnsonburg 38

Elk Lake 65, Lackawanna Trail 47

Elwood City Riverside 60, Ellwood City 48

Emmaus 56, Easton 53

Ephrata 59, Donegal 41

Erie Strong Vincent 69, Corry 49

Fairview 40, Erie First Christian Academy 39

Faith Christian Academy 38, Jenkintown 28

Farrell 75, Hickory 48

Father Judge 56, Bonner-Prendergast 46

Fels 61, Roxborough 43

Ferndale 72, Conemaugh Township 46

Fleetwood 66, Hamburg 49

Fort Cherry 68, Bentworth 48

Fox Chapel 65, Penn Hills 57

Frederick Christian Academy, Md. 81, Red Lion Christian 38

Freeport 61, Indiana 58

Friends Central 48, Abington Friends 44

Gateway 57, Franklin Regional 50

George Jr. Republic 71, Slippery Rock 63

Germantown Academy 82, Springside Chestnut Hill 46

Gettysburg 30, Eastern York 29

Girard 53, Conneaut, Ohio 19

Governor Mifflin 59, Exeter 42

Greater Johnstown 44, Central Cambria 42

Greater Latrobe 65, Norwin 46

Greencastle Antrim 73, Big Spring 47

Greensburg Central Catholic 78, Serra Catholic 41

Greenville 51, Sharpsville 22

Greenwood 50, Newport 46

Grove City 55, Sharon 43

Halifax 55, Millersburg 47

Hanover 73, Fairfield 54

Harbor Creek 64, General McLane 53

Harrisburg 83, Mifflin County 40

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 71, Hershey 56

Harriton 69, Penncrest 63

Hazleton Area 70, Berwick 32

Hempfield 90, Warwick 85, 5OT

Hempfield Area 59, Woodland Hills 52

Highlands 61, Armstrong 44

Hollidaysburg 56, Central Mountain 49

Holy Redeemer 59, Northwest Area 44

Honesdale 38, North Pocono 36

Huntingdon 77, Bald Eagle Area 63

Imani Christian Academy 102, Winchester Thurston 71

Imhotep Charter 80, Windermere Prep, Fla. 54

Iroquois 53, Saegertown 36

James Buchanan 57, Boiling Springs 40

Jamestown 55, Commodore Perry 46

Jeannette 61, Springdale 39

Kane Area 63, Sheffield 44

Karns City 54, Cranberry 24

Keystone 52, Clarion 45

Kiski Area 46, Greensburg Salem 40

Knoch 83, Montour 71

Kutztown 57, Oley Valley 41

Lancaster Country Day 67, East Juniata 63

Lancaster Mennonite 78, Lancaster Catholic 32

LaSalle 61, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 30

Laurel Highlands 64, Trinity 55

Lebanon 61, Penn Manor 39

Lewisburg 51, Shamokin 36

Littlestown 51, Bermudian Springs 39

Lourdes Regional 51, Tri-Valley 36

Lower Dauphin 59, Cedar Cliff 42

Lower Merion 58, Conestoga 56

Malvern Prep 62, Penn Charter 59

Manheim Central 58, Cocalico 46

Manheim Township 61, Cedar Crest 57

Maplewood 83, Union City 52

Marian Catholic 73, Pottsville Nativity 57

Marple Newtown 45, Radnor 32

Mars 96, West Allegheny 65

McConnellsburg 76, Fannett-Metal 50

McKeesport 47, Thomas Jefferson 43

Meadville 74, Erie Central Tech 52

Mechanicsburg 52, Susquehanna Township 44

Mercyhurst Prep 56, Seneca 44

Meyersdale 66, Salisbury-Elk Lick 48

Middletown 82, Camp Hill 62

Milton Hershey 81, East Pennsboro 51

Monessen 83, West Greene 46

Moniteau 55, Venango 29

Moon 47, Hampton 46

Mount Calvary 49, West Shore 28

Mount Lebanon 82, Bethel Park 47

Mount Union 42, Moshannon Valley 40

New Brighton 92, Lincoln Park Charter 55

New Castle 53, Blackhawk 46

Norristown 43, Methacton 40

North Clarion 66, Union 56

North Hills 60, Seneca Valley 52

North Penn 55, Souderton 48

North Penn-Mansfield 64, Troy 54

North Schuylkill 39, Minersville 25

North Star 61, Blacklick 43

Northampton 53, Bethlehem Liberty 45

Northern Lebanon 64, Pequea Valley 57

Northumberland Christian 63, Columbia County Christian 42

Northwestern 50, North East 22

Northwestern Lehigh 53, Palmerton 42

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Pen Argyl 47

Oil City 56, Franklin 53

Old Forge 56, Lakeland 37

Oswayo 42, Smethport 21

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 66, Northgate 24

Owen J Roberts 61, Boyertown 57

Palmyra 56, Red Land 45

Palumbo 69, Bodine 45

Parkland 85, Pocono Mountain East 54

Penns Valley 51, Central Martinsburg 40

Philadelphia Academy Charter 72, Philadelphia Science Leadership 51

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 66, Archbishop Carroll 63

Pine-Richland 64, Butler 59

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 78, Shaler 60

Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, Seton-LaSalle 35

Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 46

Plumstead Christian 56, Phil-Montgomery Christian 28

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 59, Hatboro-Horsham 45

Pocono Mountain West 84, Allentown Dieruff 46

Port Allegany 70, Northern Potter 42

Pottsgrove 66, Upper Perkiomen 54

Pottstown 72, Phoenixville 53

Pottsville 56, Lehighton 35

Propel Andrew Street 42, Pittsburgh Holy Family 35

Punxsutawney 75, Dubois 51

Purchase Line 50, Marion Center 35

Quaker Valley 69, Central Valley 58

Reading 110, Daniel Boone 18

Reynolds 58, West Middlesex 57

Richland 61, Forest Hills 40

Ridgway 41, Dubois Central Catholic 24

Ridley 49, Haverford 42

Riverview 62, Derry 47

Rockwood 71, Turkeyfoot Valley 59

Rocky Grove 67, Lakeview 44

Salem Christian 52, West Chester Christian 41

Sayre Area 44, Northeast Bradford 41

Schuylkill Valley 76, Brandywine Heights 43

Scranton 63, Valley View 51

Scranton Prep 69, West Scranton 36

Sewickley Academy 68, Laurel 63

Shady Side Academy 83, Apollo-Ridge 42

Shenandoah Valley 64, Mahanoy Area 54

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 71, Shalom Christian 51

Shenango 69, Sto-Rox 59

Shipley 72, Germantown Friends 50

Somerset 70, Penn Cambria 58

South Fayette 74, South Park 34

Southern Lehigh 53, Northern Lehigh 34

Spring Grove 77, Northeastern 67

Spring-Ford 65, Perkiomen Valley 43

St. Joseph’s Prep 72, Cardinal O’Hara 43

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 74, Penn Wood 70

State College 59, Cumberland Valley 54

Steel Valley 55, East Allegheny 41

Summit Academy 72, Leechburg 66

Sunbury Christian 59, Juniata Mennonite 26

Susquehannock 51, Kennard-Dale 37

The Hill School 75, Kiski School 62

Tulpehocken 57, Antietam 41

Tunkhannock 67, Pittston Area 56

Tussey Mountain 67, Northern Bedford 63

Twin Valley 51, Wyomissing 49

Uniontown 86, Keystone Oaks 68

Upper Darby 68, Garnet Valley 67

Upper Dublin 62, Springfield Montco 41

Upper Merion 50, Pope John Paul II 40

Upper Moreland 62, Quakertown 44

Upper St. Clair 57, Connellsville 54

Valley 66, Yough 26

Valley Forge Baptist 61, Lehigh Valley Christian 28

Veritas Academy 50, High Point 48

Vincentian Academy 91, Rochester 65

Warren 54, Fort Leboeuf 50

Washington 65, Southmoreland 55

Waynesboro 46, Shippensburg 43

Wellsboro 67, Towanda 28

West Branch 58, Glendale 46

West Lawn Wilson 57, Muhlenberg 37

Westmont Hilltop 88, Bishop Carroll 80, OT

Wilkes-Barre GAR 64, Wyoming Valley West 61

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 70, Dallas 59

Williamsburg 71, Bellwood-Antis 67, OT

Williamson 50, Cowanesque Valley 43

Wilmington 66, Mercer 39

Wyoming Area 51, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 30

Wyoming Seminary 57, Lake-Lehman 46

York 66, Red Lion 57

York Catholic 75, Delone 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Jefferson-Morgan vs. Frazier, ppd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington 80, Harry S. Truman 36

Abington Friends 47, Friends Central 35

Allderdice 66, Brashear 58

Allentown Allen 61, Stroudsburg 48

Altoona 38, Hollidaysburg 30

Archbishop Wood 42, Archbishop Carroll 33

Bellefonte 47, Philipsburg-Osceola 30

Berlin-Brothersvalley 55, Chestnut Ridge 40

Bethlehem Catholic 48, Allentown Central Catholic 26

Bishop Carroll 62, Westmont Hilltop 41

Blacklick 53, Johnstown Christian 30

Blairsville 35, Ligonier Valley 33

Boyertown 40, Owen J Roberts 34

Brockway 40, Curwensville 31

Camp Hill 56, Middletown 49

Cardinal O’Hara 57, Bonner-Prendergast 38

Cedar Crest 59, Manheim Township 41

Central Bucks East 55, William Tennent 33

Central Bucks West 48, Pennridge 29

Central Dauphin 62, Chambersburg 24

Central Dauphin East 47, Carlisle 35

Central Martinsburg 49, Penns Valley 34

Central York 68, New Oxford 43

Claysburg-Kimmel 61, West Branch 26

Cocalico 55, Manheim Central 26

Columbia-Montour 32, Bucktail 28

Conestoga 44, Lower Merion 23

Cumberland Valley 51, State College 44

Dallastown Area 55, South Western 42

Dover 43, York Suburban 37

Dunmore 58, Mid Valley 34

East Pennsboro 47, Milton Hershey 44

Eastern York 55, Gettysburg 42

Easton 79, Emmaus 38

ELCO 49, Annville-Cleona 43

Elizabethtown 39, Penn Manor 36

Erie McDowell 49, Fort Leboeuf 36

Franklin Towne Charter 43, Engineering And Science 39

Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 34

Germantown Academy 55, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 35

Gratz 53, Overbrook 46

Greencastle Antrim 55, Big Spring 28

Gwynedd Mercy 47, Villa Maria Academy 37

Halifax 49, Harrisburg Christian 31

Hanover 43, Fairfield 15

Harmony 55, Northern Cambria 45

Harrisburg 58, Mifflin County 47

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 48, Hershey 41

Homer-Center 60, Cambria Heights 48

Hughesville 47, South Williamsport 23

Huntingdon 64, Bald Eagle Area 20

Johnsonburg 40, Elk County Catholic 39

Kane Area 61, Sheffield 15

Karns City 41, Cranberry 31

Keystone 58, Clarion 39

Kutztown 56, Brandywine Heights 48

Lancaster Catholic 54, Columbia 39

Lancaster Country Day 41, East Juniata 34

Lancaster McCaskey 50, Conestoga Valley 48

Lebanon Catholic 57, Lancaster Mennonite 43

Littlestown 60, Bermudian Springs 36

Lower Dauphin 39, Cedar Cliff 24

Mars 50, Plum 43

Martin Luther King 44, Franklin Learning Center 37

Mastbaum 60, Edison 14

Mechanicsburg 44, Susquehanna Township 42

Methacton 70, Norristown 21

Montrose 41, Lackawanna Trail 38

Morrisville 54, Calvary Christian 32

Mount Calvary 57, West Shore 38

Muncy 36, Montgomery 18

Nazareth Area 59, Bethlehem Freedom 44

Newport 53, Midd-West 42

North Clarion 44, Union 24

North Hills 53, Penn-Trafford 43

North Penn 44, Souderton 33

Northampton 64, Bethlehem Liberty 30

Northern Lebanon 62, Pequea Valley 41

Northwestern 49, Maplewood 40

Northwestern Lehigh 50, Palmerton 26

Norwin 61, Greater Latrobe 41

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Pen Argyl 14

Nueva Esperanza 35, Fels 29

Olney Charter 70, Elverson 14

Palmyra 43, Red Land 34

Palumbo 78, Audenried 41

Parkland 61, Pocono Mountain East 39

Parkway Center City 48, Abraham Lincoln 26

Parkway West 39, Delaware Valley 37

Paul Robeson 70, String Theory Schools 34

Penn Cambria 63, Somerset 56

Penn Hills 59, Fox Chapel 42

Penns Manor 63, Marion Center 41

Pennsbury 37, Council Rock South 31

Philadelphia Academy Charter 58, Freire Charter 22

Philadelphia George Washington 56, Parkway Northwest 19

Philadelphia Girls 41, South Philadelphia 23

Philadelphia Northeast 54, High School of the Future 35

Phoenixville 36, Pottstown 35

Pittsburgh Obama 77, Perry Traditional Academy 20

Pleasant Valley 27, East Stroudsburg North 26

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 71, Hatboro-Horsham 31

Pocono Mountain West 53, Allentown Dieruff 40

Pottsgrove 52, Upper Perkiomen 6

Quakertown 43, Upper Moreland 27

Radnor 57, Marple Newtown 39

Randolph 33, Kensington 24

Red Lion 67, York 36

Red Lion Christian 35, Frederick Christian Academy, Md. 29

Redbank Valley 67, Clarion-Limestone 22

Ridgway 50, Dubois Central Catholic 45

Ridley 49, Haverford 41

Sacred Heart 51, Bristol 32

Salisbury 53, Catasauqua 23

Sankofa Freedom 44, Rush 26

Scranton Holy Cross 56, Blue Ridge 33

Shaler 40, Butler 31

Shipley 40, Germantown Friends 26

Solanco 66, Lebanon 34

Solebury 38, Calvary Christian, N.J. 35

South Allegheny 41, Clairton 18

Southern Huntingdon 58, Everett 56

Southern Lehigh 53, Northern Lehigh 34

Spring-Ford 65, Perkiomen Valley 43

Springfield Delco 33, Strath Haven 20

Springside Chestnut Hill 52, Agnes Irwin 39

St. Basil 58, Cristo Rey 10

St. Hubert’s 63, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 43

Strawberry Mansion 50, Swenson 7

Sullivan County 44, Millville 35

Sunbury Christian 62, Juniata Mennonite 19

Susquehannock 58, Kennard-Dale 29

Susquenita 62, Millersburg 47

Tyrone 71, Clearfield 48

Upper Dublin 56, Springfield Montco 21

Upper Merion 44, Pope John Paul II 39

Valley Forge Baptist 29, Lehigh Valley Christian 21

Villa Maria 54, Fairview 14

Vincentian Academy 64, Sto-Rox 50

Wallenpaupack 42, Honesdale 40

Walnut Street Christian 24, New Covenant 11

Warrior Run 52, Bloomsburg 18

Warwick 51, Hempfield 46

Waynesboro 59, Shippensburg 45

West Allegheny 69, Forest Area 20

West Perry 44, Camp Hill Trinity 36

West Philadelphia 26, Masterman 24

West Shamokin 65, Purchase Line 33

West York 57, Northeastern 36

Westinghouse 51, Carrick 45

Whitehall 52, East Stroudsburg South 22

Windber 74, Ferndale 26

York Catholic 47, Delone 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

United vs. Saltsburg, ppd.< to Jan 31.

Lakeland vs. Western Wayne, ppd.< to Feb 10.

