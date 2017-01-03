Here is the latest Ohio sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for a 90-82 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving missed his second straight game because of tightness in his right hamstring. Cleveland dressed only 10 players thanks to a rash of recent injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets fan who’s known as the obese Dancing Kevin and displays his painted belly at hockey games has lost more than 160 pounds. Kevin Schroeder tells The Columbus Dispatch he weighed more than 370 pounds a year ago. The 45-year-old now takes exercise classes, lifts weights, hikes and swims. The Blue Jackets gave the self-proclaimed “biggest fan” free tickets and honored his transformation with a video tribute at the team’s season opener.

Ohio State All-America safety Malik Hooker is entering the NFL draft after one sensational season as a starter with the Buckeyes. Hooker redshirted in his first year at Ohio State and played sparingly in 2015. This season he stepped into the starting lineup and led the Buckeyes in interceptions with seven, including a school-record three returned for touchdowns.

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-15 record has earned the Cleveland Browns the top pick in April’s NFL draft. Since returning to the league as an expansion franchise in 1999, the Browns twice have used the No. 1 overall selection. In their first season, they chose Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green says his injured right hamstring is feeling good but won’t play in the Pro Bowl. Green severely strained the hamstring on Nov. 20 and didn’t play the rest of the season. He practiced without a problem and accompanied Cincinnati to Houston for a game on Dec. 24, but the front office decided to hold him out.