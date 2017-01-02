Here is the latest Ohio sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers backups assured the Cleveland Browns of the top pick in the 2017 draft. Landry Jones hit Cobi Hamilton with a 26-yard touchdown with 2:57 left in overtime and the Steelers edged the Browns 27-24 on Sunday. Robert Griffin III passed for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but Cleveland missed a chance to beat the Steelers on the road for the first time since 2003 when it squandered a couple of golden opportunities late.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one of them for a touchdown, and Rex Burkhead ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat Baltimore 27-10 on Sunday, their fifth straight win at home over the Ravens. The Bengals missed out on the playoffs for the first time in six years and haven’t won a playoff game in 26 years, the sixth-longest streak in NFL history. Coach Marvin Lewis says he’ll return in 2017.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a career-high 19 points and No. 23 Cincinnati routed Tulane 92-56 on Sunday night. Cincinnati was picked to win the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll, and Tulane was pegged last. The disparity was evident on the court, as UC handed Tulane its most lopsided loss of the season.

CHAMAPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Malcolm Hill scored 20 points to help Illinois escape with a 75-70 win over Ohio State on Sunday night. The Illini built a lead that reached as much as 15 points in the latter part of the first half after the Buckeyes went through a couple of scoring droughts. JaQuan Lyle led Ohio State with 26 points.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert. On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six returning starters will be back next year, likely including quarterback J.T. Barrett. Barrett struggled and the play-calling was suspect on Saturday night as Ohio State was routed by Deshaun Watson and Clemson 31-0.