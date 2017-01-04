Kings rally past Sharks 2-1 in overtime

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tanner Pearson scored 58 seconds into overtime to help the Los Angeles Kings rally for a 2-1 victory Tuesday night over the San Jose Sharks and a sweep of the home-and-home series.

Jeff Carter tied it early in the third with his 21st goal and then set up the winner after San Jose lost possession in the offensive zone.

Carter came in on a 2-on-1 and passed to Pearson for the one-timer that gave the Kings their league-leading seventh overtime win of the season.

Peter Budaj made 26 saves and Los Angeles followed up a 3-2 win at home over first-place San Jose on Saturday night with another on the road to even the season series at two games apiece.

Logan Couture scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who lost for just the second time all season when leading after two periods. Martin Jones made 33 saves.