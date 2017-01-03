Lady Generals rout New Lexington to remain unbeaten

New Lexington, OH – The Sheridan Lady Generals improve to 11-0 on the season after their 69-24 win over New Lexington Monday night at the Jungle.
Four of the Lady Generals finished in double figures, including Kendyl Mick (13), Rachel Cook (12), Jayden Geary (12) and Jena Wharton (12).
Local Sports Scoreboard
High School Girls Basketball
Sheridan 69
New Lexington 24
NBA
New Orleans 82
Cleveland 90
NCAA Football
Outback Bowl
Florida 30
Iowa 3
Cotton Bowl
Western Michigan 16
Wisconsin 24
Rose Bowl
USC 52
Penn State 49
Sugar Bowl
Auburn 19
Oklahoma 35