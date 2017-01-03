Lady Generals rout New Lexington to remain unbeaten

New Lexington, OH – The Sheridan Lady Generals improve to 11-0 on the season after their 69-24 win over New Lexington Monday night at the Jungle.

Four of the Lady Generals finished in double figures, including Kendyl Mick (13), Rachel Cook (12), Jayden Geary (12) and Jena Wharton (12).

Local Sports Scoreboard

High School Girls Basketball

Sheridan 69

New Lexington 24

NBA

New Orleans 82

Cleveland 90

NCAA Football

Outback Bowl

Florida 30

Iowa 3

Cotton Bowl

Western Michigan 16

Wisconsin 24

Rose Bowl

USC 52

Penn State 49

Sugar Bowl

Auburn 19

Oklahoma 35