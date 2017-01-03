Latest Ohio sports

PELICANS-CAVALIERS

James scores 26 as short-handed Cavaliers beat Pelicans

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for a 90-82 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving missed his second straight game because of tightness in his right hamstring. Cleveland dressed only 10 players thanks to a rash of recent injuries.

After Buddy Hield hit two free throws to pull the Pelicans to 84-82 with 2:56 remaining, James scored six straight points and blocked a shot over a 1:47 stretch to seal the Cavaliers’ eight win in nine games.

Cleveland’s Kevin Love had 12 points and 11 rebounds despite playing only 24 minutes. Channing Frye added 14 points for the defending NBA champions, who have won 13 of 15.

Anthony Davis scored 20 points with 17 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

BLUE JACKETS-FAN’S WEIGHT LOSS

Columbus Blue Jackets fan ‘Dancing Kevin’ loses 160 pounds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets fan who’s known as the obese Dancing Kevin and displays his painted belly at hockey games has lost more than 160 pounds.

Kevin Schroeder tells The Columbus Dispatch he weighed more than 370 pounds a year ago, had distanced himself from his friends and considered letting “nature take its course.”

Instead, the 45-year-old called a friend who urged him to begin a food journal and visit a doctor. A trainer offered to train him for free.

Schroeder also received a free membership to the OhioHealth McConnell Heart Health Center.

Schroeder now takes exercise classes, lifts weights, hikes and swims.

The Blue Jackets gave the self-proclaimed “biggest fan” free tickets and honored his transformation with a video tribute at the team’s season opener.

OHIO STATE-HOOKER-NFL DRAFT

Ohio State All-America S Hooker leaving early for NFL draft

Ohio State All-America safety Malik Hooker is entering the NFL draft after one sensational season as a starter with the Buckeyes.

Hooker redshirted in his first year at Ohio State and played sparingly in 2015. This season he stepped into the starting lineup and led the Buckeyes in interceptions with seven, including a school-record three returned for touchdowns. He also made 74 tackles, third best on the team, and had 11 passes defended.

Hooker announced his intentions Monday with a post on Twitter. He thanked teachers, coaches and teammates for his growth “both as a football player and as a person.”

He said after talking with his family, “we have decided its best for me to forgo my remaining two years of eligibility and declare for the 2-17 NFL draft.”

NFL DRAFT

1-15 record earns Browns top pick in April’s NFL draft

NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-15 record has earned the Cleveland Browns the top pick in April’s NFL draft.

Since returning to the league as an expansion franchise in 1999, the Browns twice have used the No. 1 overall selection. In their first season, they chose Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch. The next year, they got Penn State defensive lineman Courtney Brown.

San Francisco finished 2-14 and will pick second. They’ll be followed by Chicago and Jacksonville, both 3-13.

The Rams at 4-12, Jets and Chargers at 5-11, Carolina at 6-10, Cincinnati at 6-9-1 and Buffalo at 7-9 close out the top 10.

Only the draft positions for non-playoff qualifiers have been settled. Other spots will be determined by postseason results.

The Super Bowl winner chooses last regardless of record. The Super Bowl loser goes next to last in all rounds.

The draft will be April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

BENGALS-GREEN

Bengals receiver A.J. Green won’t play in Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green says his injured right hamstring is feeling good but won’t play in the Pro Bowl.

Green severely strained the hamstring on Nov. 20 and didn’t play the rest of the season. He practiced without a problem and accompanied Cincinnati to Houston for a game on Dec. 24, but the front office decided to hold him out.

Green said on Monday his leg feels fine and he had no problems in practice leading up to the game in Houston. He says the leg doesn’t need surgery and will be fully healed in a couple of weeks.

He was picked for his sixth straight Pro Bowl but says he won’t play because of the injury.