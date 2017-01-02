Latest Ohio sports

BROWNS-STEELERS

Steelers rally, top Browns 27-24 in overtime

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The worst season in franchise history won’t cost Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson his job.

If anything, owner Jimmy Haslam is doubling down on his bet that Jackson, general manager Sashi Brown and the rest of the front office are the right people to turn things around.

The revolving door that’s been an offseason fixture since Haslam bought the team in 2012 is stopping, even after a 27-24 overtime loss to the backup-laden Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday that left the Browns an NFL-worst 1-15.

Haslam says clearly this was “not an acceptable year.”

Jackson and Brown were brought in last winter to revive a team that’s 15-49 over the past four seasons.

Haslam says he “Could not be more pleased” with the job Jackson and the staff are doing.

The team’s final game of 2016 looked an awful lot like the 15 that came before it: flashes of competence undone by questionable play-calling and occasionally bad luck.

The Browns fumbled inside the Pittsburgh 5 with a minute to go in regulation and had a first-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 2 turn into a field goal by Cody Parkey, extending the game.

RAVENS-BENGALS

Bengals beat Ravens 27-10 for 5th time in a row at home

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-10 for their fifth straight win at home over them.

Andy Dalton completed his first 10 passes, one of them for a touchdown. Rex Burkhead ran for a pair of touchdowns.

The Bengals are 6-9-1. They miss out on the playoffs for the first time in six years and haven’t won a playoff game in 26 years, the sixth-longest streak in NFL history. Coach Marvin Lewis is 0-7 in the postseason and says he’ll return in 2017.

Bengals running back Jeremy Hill was inactive with a knee injury after being listed as questionable. The Bengals already were missing receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert, running back Giovani Bernard, tackle Cedric Ogbuehi and guard Clint Boling. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict also was out with a concussion.

The Bengals have 15 potential free agents, including Burkhead, left tackle Andrew Whitworth and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick.

T25-OHIO STATE-RETURNING STARTERS

Maturing starters should help Ohio State come back in ’17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In the end, the Ohio State Buckeyes’ youth and inexperience was exploited by Clemson in the desert.

On the bright side, most of the team that reached the College Football Playoff with only six returning starters will be back next year, likely including quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Barrett struggled and the play-calling was suspect on Saturday night as Ohio State was routed by Deshaun Watson and Clemson 31-0. The running game was shut down, and the only reason the beating wasn’t worse was because of a tough Buckeyes defense.

Barrett said after the game it would be “really hard” to walk away after such a loss.

The Buckeyes could be dinged by some players leaving early for the NFL again but likely will be a preseason top 5 pick and make another strong run for the playoff in 2017.