Lewis hits 8 3s; Eastern Illinois beats SIU-Edwardsville

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Terrell Lewis made eight 3-pointers to match a career-best 24 points, and Eastern Illinois beat SIU-Edwardsville 75-60 on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Lewis shot 8 of 12 from beyond the arc and added eight assists. Ray Crossland scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Panthers (10-12, 2-7 Ohio Valley), who finished 10 of 24 from long range.

Jalen Henry had 16 points to lead SIU-Edwardsville (5-18, 0-9). Keenan Simmons added 12 points and Justin Benton had eight assists.

The Panthers had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 41-32 halftime lead. Demetrius McReynolds made a layup a minute into the second half and Eastern Illinois led by double digits the rest of the way.

The Cougars shot just 2 of 11 from 3-point range and committed 17 turnovers.