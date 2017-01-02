Malik Hooker declares for NFL Draft

Columbus, OH – Ohio State safety Malik Hooker announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he will forgo his final two seasons at Ohio State and will enter this year’s NFL Draft.

According to Hooker’s twitter page, the redshirt sophomore stated, “It’s been a pleasure to be able to compete at the highest level with the best fans and band in the nation! I can’t wait to build upon the legacy that is THE Ohio State University each and every Sunday on the gridiron. OH-IO.”

Hooker recorded 74 tackles this season and a team leading seven interceptions, including three for touchdowns. Hooker and center Pat Elflein were named unanimous All-Americans for the 2016 season.