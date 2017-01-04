Man charged with murder in death of girlfriend’s young son

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 20-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 9-month-old son.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2hSizbp ) a Cleveland Municipal Court judge on Wednesday set bond at $500,000 for Matthew Torres, who is charged in the death of Julian Garcia-Fonesca. Authorities say Julian was fatally injured while Torres was baby-sitting him and his 2-year-old brother last month.

Police say the children’s mother returned home from work Dec. 17 and found Julian struggling to breathe and with cuts on his face. He later died at a hospital.

Court records show the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Julian’s death a homicide caused by lacerations to the liver.

Court records don’t indicate if Torres has an attorney.