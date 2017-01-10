Man jailed in Cincinnati social services mission slaying

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has set bonds totaling more than $2.5 million for a man charged with murder in a shooting that killed one man and sent people scrambling from a dining room at a social services mission in Cincinnati.

Forty-three-year-old Robert Jacobs also is charged with felonious assault and a firearms count. A public defender appointed Tuesday for Jacobs didn’t immediately respond to a message for comment.

Authorities say the Monday morning shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Twenty-eight-year-old Deante Mattocks was killed. A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Some 150 people were inside the Our Daily Bread mission.

The mission said in a statement it would remain closed “for a few days” to regroup and increase building safety. The mission provides hot meals, daytime shelter and other services.