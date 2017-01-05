Man with lifetime license suspension gets 3 years prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man whose driver’s license was suspended for life in 2015 for a fatal accident has been sentenced to three years in prison after being arrested for drunken driving.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2j5DP9E ) a jury found 28-year-old Walter Dixon guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide after he killed 18-year-old high school student Brandon Smith in 2013. Authorities say Dixon wasn’t intoxicated when he slammed into the back of Smith’s car at 80 mph on the berm of Interstate 270 in Columbus.

A Franklin County judge suspended Dixon’s license for life and sentenced him to probation in that case.

The same judge sentenced Dixon to prison Wednesday for violating his probation after he hit a parked car while driving drunk last year in northeast Ohio.

Dixon’s attorney declined to comment.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com