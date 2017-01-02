Marshall wants to return to Jets after ‘frustrating’ season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Marshall says this was his “most frustrating year” as an NFL player, with losses, injuries and in-fighting marring the New York Jets’ season.

Despite that, the 32-year-old wide receiver said Monday that he wants to play next season — and hopes it’s with the Jets.

Marshall’s future with the franchise is uncertain since he is due $7.5 million next season and the team can save the entire amount on the salary cap if it cuts him. He is one of a handful of veterans who could be salary-cap casualties during the offseason, but Marshall indicated he would accept a pay cut to return to the Jets.

Marshall was inactive Sunday against Buffalo with a hip injury but played through a sprained knee ligament and sprained foot for most of the season.

___

