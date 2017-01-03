Monday’s Scores

by Associated Press on January 3, 2017 at 5:00 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Lebanon 42, New Athens 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abingdon 52, Monmouth-Roseville 50

Alton Marquette 54, Bunker Hill 32

Athens 72, Mt. Pulaski 41

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 62, Ramsey 28

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 55, Marion 30

Breese Central 42, Freeburg 20

Brownstown – St. Elmo 60, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43

Calhoun 61, Brussels 43

Camp Point Central (CSE) 55, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 30

Carlinville 53, Staunton 30

Charleston 67, Marshall 58

Effingham 51, Newton 45

El Paso-Gridley 52, Clinton 42

Fieldcrest 46, Blue Ridge 31

Galena 68, Spoon River Valley 50

Gilman Iroquois West 64, Donovan 17

Greenville 46, Trenton Wesclin 30

Herrin 66, West Frankfort 44

Hoopeston Area High School 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7

Lawrenceville 43, Fairfield 39

Mt. Carmel 41, Carmi White County 39

Oblong 49, Red Hill 25

Okawville 50, Waterloo Gibault 17

Pawnee 46, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 45

Teutopolis 51, Flora 42

Post Views: 3