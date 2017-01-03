Monday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Lebanon 42, New Athens 37
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abingdon 52, Monmouth-Roseville 50
Alton Marquette 54, Bunker Hill 32
Athens 72, Mt. Pulaski 41
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 62, Ramsey 28
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 55, Marion 30
Breese Central 42, Freeburg 20
Brownstown – St. Elmo 60, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43
Calhoun 61, Brussels 43
Camp Point Central (CSE) 55, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 30
Carlinville 53, Staunton 30
Charleston 67, Marshall 58
Effingham 51, Newton 45
El Paso-Gridley 52, Clinton 42
Fieldcrest 46, Blue Ridge 31
Galena 68, Spoon River Valley 50
Gilman Iroquois West 64, Donovan 17
Greenville 46, Trenton Wesclin 30
Herrin 66, West Frankfort 44
Hoopeston Area High School 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7
Lawrenceville 43, Fairfield 39
Mt. Carmel 41, Carmi White County 39
Oblong 49, Red Hill 25
Okawville 50, Waterloo Gibault 17
Pawnee 46, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 45
Teutopolis 51, Flora 42