The Muskingum Muskies and Marietta Pioneers split on the hardwood Wednesday night. The Lady Muskies beat the Lady Pioneers in Marietta, 75-62, and the Pioneers throttled the Muskies in New Concord, 100-64.

Cambridge grad Mallory Taylor scored a game-high 23 points in the Lady Muskies road win. Beth Fox’s crew has now won four of its last five games.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MEN’S SCOREBOARD

MARIETTA 100

MUSKINGUM 64

WOMEN’S SCOREBOARD

MUSKINGUM 75

MARIETTA 62