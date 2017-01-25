New tool to help Ohio cities, counties assess fiscal stress

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A tool designed to help Ohio’s 247 cities and 88 counties better assess their financial health and make sound budget decisions has gone live.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost rolled out a database of financial health indicators developed by his office on Wednesday and reported on the effort’s initial findings.

The indicators aim to help cities or counties identify potential problem areas and to measure their fiscal stress level. The system flags a lack of investment in capital and infrastructure; spending that exceeds revenues; declining year-end revenue balances; and declines in property-tax revenues; among other things.

The database is searchable and public.

Among the state auditor’s roles is identifying local governments and school districts to be placed in fiscal caution, fiscal watch or fiscal emergency status.

Ohio Auditor: http://www.ohioauditor.gov/