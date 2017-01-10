Officials renew efforts to solve killing of pregnant mother

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio plan to discuss renewed efforts to solve the case from 2013 when officers found a pregnant mother shot dead.

Brown County officials on Tuesday are expected to talk about their commitment to taking a fresh look at the Brittany Stykes homicide case.

Police have said they thought they were responding to an accident in August 2013 when they got a report of a vehicle off the road in a wooded area in Ripley, about 45 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

Instead, they found the 22-year-old Stykes dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Her then-14-month-old daughter was strapped in her car seat, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head.

The girl has since recovered.