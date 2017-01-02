Ogunbowale, Turner power No. 7 Irish past Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half, Brianna Turner had nine points and 11 rebounds and No. 7 Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 55-38 on Monday night.

After dropping five spots in The Associated Press poll earlier in the day, the Irish (13-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) were never threatened after seeing a 35-game league winning streak end last week at North Carolina State.

Notre Dame took its first double-digit lead on Ogunbowale’s 3-pointer early in the second quarter and went up by 21 late in the period.

Georgia Tech (11-3, 0-1) missed 22 of its first 28 shots from the field and had 12 turnovers when consecutive jumpers by Kristina Nelson made it 34-11 at the 2:14 mark of the second.