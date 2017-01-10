Ohio city urges justices to reject traffic camera law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city is urging the state Supreme Court to reject a law that restricts traffic camera use.

Attorney John Musto for Dayton told the justices Tuesday that the law enacted by the Legislature that took effect in 2015 improperly limits local “home-rule” powers. A key provision requires a police officer be present when cameras are used to generate red-light or speeding citations.

An assistant attorney general, Eric Murphy, countered that the law is within the legislature’s powers as a “statewide and comprehensive” way to regulate enforcement of traffic laws.

Supporters say cameras increase safety and free up police resources; critics say cities use them to make money while violating motorists’ rights.

The Supreme Court has twice upheld use of camera enforcement. It’s expected to rule later this year.