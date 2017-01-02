Ohio city’s fire chief on leave after OVI arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio fire chief is on administrative leave pending investigation of charges that he operated a vehicle under the influence.

Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli was stopped by the Ohio State Highway Patrol during early morning hours Dec. 16 and charged with OVI and speeding.

City Law Director Les Landen tells the Hamilton-Middletown News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2iI9zBi ) that the city hopes to complete an internal investigation soon. He said the 55-year-old chief has cooperated during the investigation.

He has a pretrial hearing scheduled in Middletown Municipal Court on Jan. 24. Landen said an outside prosecutor will handle the case.

Landen said Lolli, hired as chief last year, has had no prior disciplinary issues.

A message was left Thursday for Lolli’s attorney.