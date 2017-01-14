Ohio college celebrating 50 years as a university

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio school named for the aviation-pioneering Wright Brothers is celebrating its 50th year as a university.

Wright State University in southwest Ohio plans a series of events during 2017 culminating with a special Homecoming Sept. 29-Oct. 1 featuring reunions including for the school’s founding classes.

A book on the school’s history is planned for publication in October.

The school that now has nearly 18,000 students opened in 1964 as a branch campus for Ohio State and Miami universities. It opened as an independent institution in 1967.

