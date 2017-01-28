Ohio hits 18 3-pointers, beats short-handed Bowling Green

Bowling Green, KY. (AP) — Kenny Kaminski hit seven of Ohio’s season-high 18 3-pointers and the Bobcats rolled past short-handed Bowling Green 96-72 on Saturday.

The Falcons (13-5, 5-3 mid-american) made 18 of 35 shots from the arc. Jaaron Simmons scored 23 points with three 3-pointers, Kaminski had 22, Jordan Dartis 16 with four treys and Rodney Culver 12 with two triples.

Dylan Frye scored 24 points and Rodrick Caldwell 13 for the falcons (8-13, 2-6) who played without four players suspended for the game for program violations: leading scorer Zach Denny and Ismail Ali, both starters, along with Antwon Lillard and Rasheed Worrell. Two football players — tight end Hunter Folkertsma and wide receiver Teo Redding — suited up for the Falcons to give them nine available players. Folkertsma scored six points and Redding five.

Ohio led by 11 at halftime and by as many as 29 in the second half