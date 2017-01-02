Ohio law delayed, requires patients receive cost estimates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio law requiring that patients be informed of costs before receiving non-emergency medical treatment has been delayed from taking effect amid a pending lawsuit.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2iIrGHn ) a Williams County judge recently issued a 30-day restraining order and scheduled a hearing for Jan. 20.

Patients would have to receive written estimates on how much their insurer would be charged for each procedure, test or service. They would also be required to know how much their insurers would cover.

Associations representing hospitals, doctors and other health care providers are among those joining the suit. Health care industry opponents of the law say it adds bureaucracy and could delay patient care.

The office of Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says it doesn’t discuss pending litigation.

