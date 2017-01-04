Ohio police: Boy, 13, who stabbed girl is taken into custody

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in northeast Ohio say a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after repeatedly stabbing a 12-year-old girl during an argument.

Police in Canton say the girl was stabbed in her legs and one arm on Tuesday evening. She was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

WJW-TV reports that two adults were at the home when the altercation occurred and tried to intervene. No other injuries were reported.

Police didn’t immediately release further information about the weapon, the argument or the people involved, including their names and whether any of them are related. They also didn’t provide details on what potential charges the boy might face.