Ohio sheriff says man shot, killed self in sheriff lobby

EATON, Ohio (AP) — A western Ohio sheriff says a man shot and killed himself in the lobby of the sheriff’s office.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says the shooting happened Friday night. The sheriff’s office is in Eaton near the Indiana line.

The sheriff says dispatch and jail personnel heard a loud pop from the lobby area shortly before 8 p.m. and found a man seated with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot sound.

Simpsons says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Eaton fire fighters, paramedics and police responded along with sheriff’s deputies.

The name of the man was not released. The sheriff’s and coroner’s office are investigating.