Ohio State cornerback Conley to enter NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State redshirt junior cornerback Gareon Conley announced plans to enter the NFL draft on his Instagram account Tuesday, becoming the second Buckeye defensive back to forego the remainder of his college eligibility in as many days.

“I wanna thank everyone from family to friends to buckeye nation for all the love and support it’s a tremendous blessing to have played for yall,” the captain stated in an Instagram post.

Conley finished second on the team with four interceptions this past season, earning second-team All-Big Ten accolades. He registered 75 tackles in two years as a starter, including 26 total tackles his junior season.

Conley’s early departure comes just one day after unanimous All-American safety Malik Hooker officially announced his plans to turn pro. Hooker is a projected top-10 pick by WalterFootball.com while Conley is expected to go in the first or second round according to the same site.