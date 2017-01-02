Paul Clement set to leave Bayern to become Swansea manager

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Bayern Munich has given assistant manager Paul Clement permission to hold talks with Swansea over becoming manager of the English Premier League club.

The 44-year-old Clement would be the south Wales team’s third manager this season, with Francesco Guidolin and then Bob Bradley fired.

Swansea is in danger of being relegated after six seasons in the Premier League, with the team bottom of the standings.

Clement has less than one season’s experience as a head coach, leaving second-tier English club Derby in February 2016 after eight months.

But the Englishman has worked alongside Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and, this season, Bayern.