Pelicans waive veteran wing player Reggie Williams

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have waived veteran wing player Reggie Williams.

The 6-foot-6 Williams, an eight-year veteran who also has played for Golden State, Charlotte, Oklahoma City and San Antonio, joined the Pelicans on Dec. 10. He played in five games for New Orleans, averaging five points and 1.2 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game.

The move announced Sunday reduces New Orleans’ roster to 14 players.

The Pelicans, who’ve won four straight and five of their past six games, play Monday night in Cleveland.